Real estate agent's map of Christmas lights in Hampton Roads returns for fifth year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's lit!

For the fifth year in a row, real estate agent Sam Sansalone has put together a map of Christmas lights in the area as a way for locals to find and enjoy all the wonderful displays that many residents have worked hard to put together.

In 2018, Sansalone told us he would drive around to see lights since he was a kid. He says every year he always knew which houses to go to, but as he got older, he wondered if other people knew what was in their areas.

Now, a map full of location pins representing well-lit houses throughout Hampton Roads is available thanks to Sansalone’s determination.

"I’m so excited to make this year’s map bigger and better than ever! I’ve loved hearing about so many people putting up displays for the first time! Seeing lights is a perfect way to enjoy family, the Christmas holiday, and the community while also staying safe in the process! Super pumped to see new light displays up this year!!" he wrote.

You can view the 2021 Hampton Roads Christmas Lights Map below:

(The featured image shows the home of Keith Mitchell, a Suffolk grandfather who has been turning his yard into a winter wonderland for eight years. This year, his display has approximately 1.5 million lights!)