VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Hello Kitty Café truck is coming back to spread more cuteness around Hampton Roads!

The truck will return to Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Saturday, March 12. It will be parked near the Main Entrance by T-Mobile between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Stop by and pick up some supercute treats and merch while supplies last.

