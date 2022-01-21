Someone in Virginia Beach has a winning Virginia Lottery ticket worth $1M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Someone in Hampton Roads could be a millionaire right now and not even know it!

The Virginia Lottery said one ticket has won the jackpot in the January 20, Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

The $1,008,842 ticket was bought at the Food Lion in the Great Neck Village Shopping Center on North Great Neck Road but the winner has come forward to claim their winnings.

The jackpot has been building for more than a month and the ticket was drawn at 11 p.m., on Thursday.

Check those tickets if you bought one!

