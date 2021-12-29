Watch
USNS Robert E. Peary to return to Naval Station Norfolk in time for New Years

Bill Mesta
190726-N-OH262-0213 NORFOLK, Va. (July 26, 2019)--A view of Military Sealift Command's USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, July 27. The dry cargo ammunition ship was underway to provide logistical support for the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group's composite training unit exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 11:54:06-05

NORFOLK, Va. - After five long months Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary and its crew is returning to Naval Station Norfolk.

Peary and the ships 112 civil service mariners are set to arrive on December 30 after being in Sixth Fleet’s area of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and parts of Northern Europe.

“I am very proud of the dedicated merchant mariners onboard Peary,” said ship master, Capt. Brandon Varner. “This is a great ship with a great crew, and we all are all looking forward to being home in time to celebrate the New Year with friends and loved ones.”

While deployed, Peary used its multi-purpose capability to enable the delivery of two million gallons of fuel and 547 pallets of vital stores and ordnance during 10 replenishments at sea with both U.S. Navy and coalition ships from France, United Kingdom, Norway, and Spain.

USNS Robert E. Peary is one of MSC’s 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ships of the United States Navy, named in honor of Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary. It was christened on February 9, 2008, sponsored by Peary’s great granddaughter, Monroe County, Fla. Circuit Court Judge Peary S. Fowler.

