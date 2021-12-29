USNS Robert E. Peary to return to Naval Station Norfolk in time for New Years

NORFOLK, Va. - After five long months Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary and its crew is returning to Naval Station Norfolk.

Peary and the ships 112 civil service mariners are set to arrive on December 30 after being in Sixth Fleet’s area of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and parts of Northern Europe.

“I am very proud of the dedicated merchant mariners onboard Peary,” said ship master, Capt. Brandon Varner. “This is a great ship with a great crew, and we all are all looking forward to being home in time to celebrate the New Year with friends and loved ones.”

While deployed, Peary used its multi-purpose capability to enable the delivery of two million gallons of fuel and 547 pallets of vital stores and ordnance during 10 replenishments at sea with both U.S. Navy and coalition ships from France, United Kingdom, Norway, and Spain.

USNS Robert E. Peary is one of MSC’s 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ships of the United States Navy, named in honor of Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary. It was christened on February 9, 2008, sponsored by Peary’s great granddaughter, Monroe County, Fla. Circuit Court Judge Peary S. Fowler.