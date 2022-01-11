VBPD Mounted Patrol grants hospice patient’s wish to see a horse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A patient at the Seaside Health Center in Virginia Beach had their wish granted with the help of the Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol Unit.

“The ask was simple and the response was incredible: a resident on hospice desired to see a horse and the Mounted Patrol Unit stepped up to fulfill that wish, almost immediately,“ the retirement community said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol Unit is no stranger to Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.

“They often stroll through the neighborhood to visit our residents,” said the community said in a statement. “But this was an experience that our community, and this resident in particular, will never forget.”

Atlantic Shores and the VBPD Mounted Patrol partnered to fulfill this patients wish and make a lasting impact on them, as well as, the entire retirement community.