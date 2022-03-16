Virginia Beach non-profits partner to expand services to Hampton Roads community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - New offices, same community impact.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Monday celebrated the expansion of two local non-profits in Virginia Beach. Mayor Bobby Dyer attended the ceremony.

Giving With a Gold Hand provides resources to families in need of hygienic items, clothing, food and baby items. It has been serving the Hampton Roads community since 2020.

Dynamic DIVA's of Virginia, serving the area since 2015, gives young girls and women life skills, hosts financial literacy workshops and provides youth mentoring.

Both of these non-profits decided to partner together so they can double up on their efforts to help more people.

“It's not about selfishness – it’s about together. And if we come together, we can serve more people and help more people, and that's what we're going to do,” said Sheri Johnson, founder of Giving With a Golden Hand.

The new office space will help them provide additional services - including workshops in life skills, career readiness and mental health – for families in need.