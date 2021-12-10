Watch
Virginia Zoo offering $25 tickets for ZooLumination on select days

Posted at 9:08 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 21:11:00-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Ready to make some wild holiday memories? The Virginia Zoo is now offering a Sunday savings ticket for its popular ZooLumination exhibit for only $25 per vehicle!

Fill your car with family, friends and festive attire for a lights spectacular like no other. Drive on Zoo grounds to admire glowing animal giants while listening to a fun and compelling audio narration.

Venture beneath a trio of 30-ft. giraffes and gaze into the mouth of a 20-ft. crocodile. See how your car sizes up to the 20-ft. tomato frog and what all the buzz is about with the giant bunch of bees.

The $25 discounted admission is available only on December 12, 19, 26 and January 2 and 9. Regular ZooLumination admission applies other days.

Nighttime drive-thru tickets are likely to sell out, so get yours now! Advance reservations are required. You can make yours at ZooLumination.com.

