Volunteers spruce up Chesapeake living complex for Veterans experiencing homelessness or disabilities

News 3
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 01, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Some Veterans in Chesapeake got spruced up yards on Tuesday!

The Hampton Roads Realtors Association (HRRA) Foundation Have a Heart program gave a pre-spring spruce-up to Veterans in the Cypress Landing Veterans Apartments which are off Knells Ridge Blvd.

The apartments are one of several operated by the nonprofit Virginia Beach Community Development Corp. and they are the only in Chesapeake.

50 homeless or disabled Veterans are housed at the complex.

Through the HRRA Foundation, volunteers with Have a Heart showed up to give back to the community.

From 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., volunteers worked to:

  • Paint inside walls where wheelchairs have dinged
  • Clean out raised garden beds in the community garden
  • Cut down pampas grass
  • Power wash outdoors stairwells
  • Trim bushes
  • Pick up trash
  • Weed
  • Mulch

