'Waggin' Wheels': Local animal shelters join forces to create new mobile vet clinic

NORFOLK, Va. - Two Hampton Roads animal shelters joined forces to create a vet clinic for their animals.

A ribbon cutting happened Thursday for that addition. The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center provided the space, the City of Norfolk provided the funding, and the Portsmouth Humane Society is supplying the staff.

Bureau manager Michelle Dosson says this dream was two years in the making. She says they’re ready to get their animals adopted sooner with expedited veterinary care.

“We’re hoping to be able to catch up on that backlog and then have a quicker turnaround so those animals are able to be adopted, because under Virginia law, they have to be spayed or neutered before they can be adopted,” Dosson explained.

The NACC also debuted their new mobile unit, affectionately named “Waggin’ Wheels,” a name chosen after a vote through a community poll last year.

The shelter received a $150,000 grant to buy the van, which is outfitted with 14 built-in crates to take animals out in the community to get them adopted.