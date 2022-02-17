WATCH: Celebrate the joy of reading with a News 3 read-along!

NORFOLK, Va. - Reading is fundamental and the News 3 team invites you to join us in a special read-along!

WTKR News 3 and our parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, are committed to the importance of childhood literacy.

The Scripps Howard Foundation’s “If You Give a Child a Book ...” campaign asks our employees and viewers to donate and put books into the hands of local kids.

This year, we're proud to share that every student at Newsome Park Elementary School in Newport News got to pick out five books of their very own from a Scholastic Book Fair at no cost, with more books being donated to the school.

As we celebrate reading, we're inviting families throughout the region to take part in a virtual read-along.

With permission from publisher Scholastic and author Michael Mitchell, the News 3 team has created a special reading of the book My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.

Grab the kids, watch the video in the player above, and celebrate reading with News 3!