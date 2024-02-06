Prince Harry lands in London after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has arrived at King Charles III's London residence, a day after the monarch announced he has cancer, British media say.

The king's younger son was photographed being driven into Clarence House, near Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday after from Los Angeles.

The two have a troubled relationship. Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan.

Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment. It was found during his recent hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate but is a "separate issue" and not prostate cancer, the palace said.

His cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping for a speedy recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday.

"Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak said. "So we'll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible."

Less than 18 months into the reign that he'd famously waited decades to begin, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended public engagements but will continue with state business — including weekly meetings with the prime minister — and won't be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.The palace said Charles, who has generally enjoyed good health, "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.News of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalized for about two weeks.Kate is taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, also took time off to help look after her and the couple's three children, but is due to preside over a ceremony at Windsor Castle and a charity dinner on Wednesday.Charles departed from royal tradition with his openness about his prostate condition. For centuries Britain's royal family remained tight-lipped about health matters.Disclosing information about his cancer diagnosis — albeit in a limited way — is another break with tradition.

