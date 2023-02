HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedians Quincy Carr and Laughin' Lenny join Coast Live ahead of their stand-up show to talk about everything from the healing power of good comedy, to the simple joy of finding a candy cane in your pocket months after Christmas.

Thursday, Feb 23 at 8 p.m.

Dave & Busters: 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite G19, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Hosted by Quincy Carr

Starring Laughin' Lenny

Also featuring Munchie!, Ryan Valentine, and Otis Jones

Tickets available here!