$1,000 new hire bonuses now offered for some new Portsmouth Public Schools employees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A new $1,000 signing bonus has been put in place for Portsmouth Public Schools as officials look to fill many openings.

PPS said through the Hiring Incentive Program, all new bus driver, school nurse, food services staff and teacher hires will receive a $1,000 New Hire Bonus and the PPS employee who referred him/her will get a $750 Referral Bonus.

There is no limit to how many people an employee can refer, and the program will be in place through the start of school, officials said.

Here are some more of the specifics from PPS:

This program is for new teachers, school nurses, food services staff and bus drivers only.

Teachers, school nurses, food services staff and bus drivers must be hired after July 1 and be working for the division by Sept. 8, 2021 to receive the $1,000 New Hire Bonus.

To receive the referral bonus, a teacher candidate must be licensed or eligible for license (the Hiring Incentive Program is not applicable for substitute teachers).

Bus driver referrals must fully satisfy all position requirements, including passing a background check and completing the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) coursework.

To receive the $1,000 New Hire Bonus, new teachers, school nurses, food services staff and bus drivers must complete 90 days in their job. They will receive their $1,000 New Hire Bonus, in full , following their 90th day of work.

, following their 90th day of work. To receive the $750 Referral Bonus, the referred teacher/bus driver/school nurse/food services staff member MUST put the employee’s name in the “Referred By” section of the application, and the applicants must be successfully hired by the division. Employees will receive the $750 Referral Bonus , in full, in their first October paycheck.

in their first October paycheck. Certain administrative positions, including those whose ongoing responsibilities include recruitment and hiring, will not be eligible for the program.