A look inside the new co-working space for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A new space has opened up for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Newport News.

The Newport News Economic Development Authority rehabilitated the building at 2506 Jefferson Avenue and turned it into a co-working space where small businesses and entrepreneurs can rent low-cost office space and access business assistance resources.

Officials said The Offices @ Two Five & J "are designed to create a culture of business startup and entrepreneurship, with the overall goal of reducing the barriers businesses face as they begin to grow, scale up and become successful."

The building was originally acquired by Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority and transferred to the EDA. The project is the culmination of an over $2 million investment with support from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through a $480,000 grant from the Industrial Revitalization Fund.

The Offices @ Two Five & J will serve as a business hub within the Newport News Southeast Community that encourages professional and entrepreneurial growth and success, networking, and idea sharing, while providing support services to small business owners and entrepreneurs at all stages of business development.

Officials said the facility’s mission is to support the creation and growth of locally-owned business enterprises and stimulate the neighborhood economy through the provision of a first-class shared office facility and accessible business assistance resources and mentorship.

Private and shared offices, dedicated desks, hot desks and virtual offices are available to for-profit businesses in Newport News and Newport News residents actively establishing businesses.

