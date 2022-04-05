Applications now open for Virginia Beach small business relief program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If you're a small business owner in the Resort City, you have a chance at thousands of dollars in funding.

Applications are open for a relief program in Virginia Beach.

The VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program consists of two categories. Owners can apply for grants for any small business, or specifically for funding towards tourism, hospitality and travel businesses. $5 million are allocated for both categories.

Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000 - based on the number of employees - to help with a number of expenses.

The program will stop accepting applications on April 19. Applicants must have a licensed, for-profit business in the city and meet the eligibility requirements outlined on the Hampton Roads Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) website.

To find out more about who is eligible and to apply, click here.

