Watch

Rebound

Actions

Calling all future firefighters: Virginia Beach Fire Department accepting applications through Jan. 24

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic firefighters
Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 21:25:50-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all future firefighters! The Virginia Beach Fire Department is looking to hire.

The department is now accepting applications online for new firefighters.

The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. January 24. The first academy is tentatively scheduled to start in August 2022.

To qualify as a recruit, you must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma.

For more requirements and to apply, click here.

Click here for more resources from The Rebound.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign