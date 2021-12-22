Calling all future firefighters: Virginia Beach Fire Department accepting applications through Jan. 24

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all future firefighters! The Virginia Beach Fire Department is looking to hire.

The department is now accepting applications online for new firefighters.

The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. January 24. The first academy is tentatively scheduled to start in August 2022.

To qualify as a recruit, you must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma.

For more requirements and to apply, click here.

Here's your chance to join the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Applications are now officially open through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. https://t.co/rOcgwbKulF — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) December 21, 2021

Click here for more resources from The Rebound.