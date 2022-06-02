Watch

Chesapeake Police Foundation to host 1st annual Career Day Saturday

News 3; flyer courtesy of Chesapeake Police Foundation
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 02, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va.- If you're interested in learning about careers in law enforcement, one local police department is hosting an event this weekend where you can get all the information you need.

On Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Foundation will host its first annual Career Day. Police say the intent of the event is to focus on recruitment and community involvement.

In addition to career information, there will be:

  • Food
  • Music
  • Tours of the 911 Center
  • Emergency vehicle displays
  • Demonstrations
  • Family activities

Career Day is free and open to the public.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Operations Center located at 2130 S. Military Highway.

