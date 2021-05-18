Colonial Williamsburg hosting hiring fair for hospitality positions; new sign-on bonus available

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a hiring fair this week for hospitality roles. The hiring fair will be held on Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday May 19 from 1-6 p.m. both days at Williamsburg Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Drive in Williamsburg.

Available positions are with the Colonial Williamsburg Company and include both hotel and restaurant roles.

A new hiring bonus was also just announced. For a limited time, this new sign-on bonus will include $500 for hourly positions and $1,500 for exempt positions.

