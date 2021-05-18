Watch

Colonial Williamsburg hosting hiring fair for hospitality positions; new sign-on bonus available

Steve Helber/AP
In a Wednesday March 18, 2015 file photo, Colonial interpreters walk in front of the Colonial courthouse along Duke of Gloucester street in the Colonial Williamsburg area of Williamsburg, Va. Colonial Williamsburg, facing a decline in visitors and hundreds of millions in debt, announced Thursday it will outsource many of its commercial operations in a restructuring that will include layoffs. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Colonial Williamsburg
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 17, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a hiring fair this week for hospitality roles. The hiring fair will be held on Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday May 19 from 1-6 p.m. both days at Williamsburg Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Drive in Williamsburg.

Available positions are with the Colonial Williamsburg Company and include both hotel and restaurant roles.

A new hiring bonus was also just announced. For a limited time, this new sign-on bonus will include $500 for hourly positions and $1,500 for exempt positions.

You can see more information on available jobs and the sign-on bonus and apply online here.

