Get Hired Hampton job fair to be held at city's convention center August 18

HAMPTON, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

If you're looking for a new job or hoping to find a better, more satisfying job, don't miss the Get Hired Hampton job fair on Wednesday, August 18 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Hampton's Economic Development Department and the Hampton Work One Center, Virginia Career Works and Virginia Employment Commission.

More than a dozen employers will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, ready to talk with applicants. Participating employers include:

Amazon

Howmet Aerospace

Versability Resources

Hampton Public Works

Hampton Police

Rosie's Gaming Emporium

Hampton City Schools

Crumbl Cookies

Simply Panache Group

The convention center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive. If you're interested in attending, you can go online to learn more about the job fair and Workforce Hampton, a program focused on growing the skills of Hampton's current and future workforce.

Click here for more resources from the Rebound.