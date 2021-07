VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to announce a budget proposal with federal American Rescue Plan funding.

His office sent a press release Monday morning saying the announcement would be made at 2 p.m., in Virginia Beach.

The American Rescue Plan aims to provide federal funding to "rescue the American economy" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no further information on the announcement but News 3 will update this story as we learn more at 2 p.m.

Click here for full COVID-19 coverage.