Hampton Roads Workforce Council taking in-person appointments for career development

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you're looking for career resources and services, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council is here to help.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council recently reopened the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center for in-person appointments.

The Military Circle location reopened to the public March 1 after serving customers strictly online and by phone since the fall.

"We are really stepping back and saying, 'We need to open the doors now so we can still access the entire population,' even those folks who have challenges with the technology," said Latonya English, who is the Senior Director of Operations.

Available services include, but are not limited to, resume development assistance, job search training, career counseling and financial coaching.

The resource room is empty but they hope to fill the socially distanced chairs with people needing to utilize computers, printers, copiers, and phones.

"Maybe where they were working, it never reopened, and now they need to come back and be up-skilled so they can find another job. We’re talking to that person who is underemployed and says, 'I continue to work, but I still need something more,'" said English.

They're also continuing to host free virtual webinars and hiring events for job seekers and businesses.

Virtual appointments will also continue for people who are more comfortable staying at home.

Services are available Monday-Friday at no cost by appointment only and can be made online here.