Help local food banks during this time of extreme need by giving to News 3's food drive

News 3 and sponsoring partners are coming together for a food drive to help local food banks during this time of extreme need.

From April 26 - May 16 we will be taking food donations as well as monetary donations to benifit the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

You can donate non perishable food like lean canned protein (peanut butter, tuna, chicken, turkey, beans), fruits and vegetables (canned fruits, canned veggies, pasta sauce, 100% fruit juice), whole grains (cereal, pasta, oatmeal, rice, crackers), boxed meals (soups, stews, boxed meals, canned pasta) and baby products (formula, baby food, diapers, wipes).

You can also give monetarily by using the button below:

The participating sponsors are Southern Bank, The Shops at Hilltop and RNR Tire Express. You can drop off food donations at any of the locations below:

RNR Tire Express locations:

818 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk

623 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach

1420 Battlefield Blvd., N Chesapeake

3418 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton

1100 N Main Street, Suffolk

Shops at Hilltop, Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

YMCA

Saladworks

Taste

The Fresh Market

Gerald's Ice Cream Bar

Southern Bank locations: