Kaine, other senators introduce legislation to strengthen mental health response to pandemic

Senator Tim Kaine and colleagues are introducing the COVID-19 Mental Health Research Act. The act would study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health of Americans.

In a press release, Kaine’s office said the research would authorize $100 million each year for five years to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The grant will fund targeted research on COVID-19, like the impact on health care workers, long-term impact on mental health, increasing services for mental health needs, and finding effective strategies for suicide prevention, among others.

Click here to learn more about all the ways this new legislation is offering support.