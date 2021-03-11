Menu

Kaine, other senators introduce legislation to strengthen mental health response to pandemic

Image of young psychiatrist comforting her sad patient
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:19:06-05

Senator Tim Kaine and colleagues are introducing the COVID-19 Mental Health Research Act. The act would study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health of Americans.

In a press release, Kaine’s office said the research would authorize $100 million each year for five years to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The grant will fund targeted research on COVID-19, like the impact on health care workers, long-term impact on mental health, increasing services for mental health needs, and finding effective strategies for suicide prevention, among others.

