Local small businesses eligible for up to $15K in third phase of COVID-19 relief grants

YORK Co., Va. - Are you a small business owner who was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? This grant is for you.

York County, in partnership with the cities of Williamsburg and Poquoson, is launching the third and final phase of the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, which offers up to $15,000 for small businesses in the three participating localities to reimburse for rent or mortgage expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses that had 20 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees at some point during the pandemic may qualify for the grant.

The program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant through the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, which York County and the Cities of Williamsburg and Poquoson secured together for a third time.

Funding in this round is extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Incomplete applications will not be considered. The application form will be taken down from the website once the remaining available funds have been exhausted.

Click here for the application.

Click here for more resources from The Rebound.