Looking for a new job? Retailers at Chesapeake's Greenbrier Mall now hiring

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Attention, job seekers!

Thinking about a career change or working part time to make a little extra cash? Opportunities await at Greenbrier Mall.

From Wednesday, May 19 to Sunday, May 23, retailers looking for help at the mall will have a bright yellow “Now Hiring” sign indicating positions are available.

Some of the stores with current openings are Cinema Café, H&M, Rack Room Shoes, Torrid, Totally Pagoda and Sage Beauty Lounge, among others.

Applications can also be submitted online. All you have to do is visit the mall’s website here and click on the “Jobs” tab at the bottom of the page.

“We hope anyone who enjoys working with people and is looking for a new opportunity will visit our retailers and apply,” says Susan Hoff, Marketing Manager for Greenbrier Mall. “Job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared to fill out an application.”

For more information, visit Greenbrier's website or simply walk in and apply.

