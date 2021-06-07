New program provides free career training for qualified Norfolk residents

NORFOLK, Va. - Ready to open the door to a new career?

The Summer Gateway Academy sponsored by the CARES T.E.A.M. is enrolling Norfolk residents from June 7-25.

This program provides career training in multiple fields for those who meet eligibility in two categories:

Receive SNAP benefits as well as one of these criteria: Misdemeanor or felony convictions Between 18-49 years old with no dependents or exemptions on SNAP case Youth adult ages 17-27 years old transitioning from foster care. (Some convictions exclude participation in certain programs.)





OR

BOTH low to moderate income (proof of income required) AND employment affected by COVID-19 through termination, furlough, reduced hours, etc.

Participants must complete assigned activities such as job readiness classes to become eligible for training funding. You must also be able to participate virtually by phone and email and have access to a computer and internet service.

Available trainings include:



Certified nursing assistant

Certified professional food manager

Commercial driver’s license class A (must have valid driver’s license).

Those with a high school diploma or a GED may pursue trainings including:



Certified medical assistant

CompTIA A+

Pharmacy technician

Phlebotomy technician.

Click here to complete the eligibility screening form.

For more information or to see if you are eligible to enroll, contact Melissa Ross or call 757-793-1450.

