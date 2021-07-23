Watch

Newport News Public Schools hiring support staff with signing bonuses

News 3
B.T. Washington Middle School, Newport News
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 14:17:09-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Public Schools is hiring for support positions.

Candidates are invited to a Job Fair from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The event will be at Crittenden Middle School, 6158 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

A $1,500 signing bonus is available for qualified bus drivers, custodians and child nutrition employee candidates, school officials said.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event and onsite interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

  • Bus drivers - during training $11.21 hour, once training is complete $15.80 an hour
  • Custodians - $11.21 an hour
  • Child Nutrition Employees - $11.21 an hour
  • Substitute Teachers - $95 a day with 4-year degree or $80 a day with associate's degree or at least 30 college credits

Candidates are encouraged to complete an online application as soon as possible by clicking here.

