Norfolk International Airport to host job fair on June 29

Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 22, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to aim higher? The Norfolk International Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The job fair will be held in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel #5.

Norfolk Airport Authority and several tenant companies are hiring for full-time and/or part-time positions offering competitive pay and benefits. Click here for more information.

Below is a list of available opportunities:

Delta Global Services (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)

  • Ground Operations Agents
  • Customer Service Agents

United Ground Express (United Airlines)

  • Ground Operations Agents
  • Customer Service Agents

HMSHost – Airport Restaurants

  • Starbucks Baristas
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Cashiers

Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores

  • Cashiers
  • Stock/Inventory Clerk

Avis Budget Group

  • Operations Manager
  • Customer Service Agents
  • Vehicle Service Agents
  • Rental Sales Agents
  • Shuttle Drivers

EDS (Avis Budget Group)

  • Car Cleaners
  • Shuttle Drivers

Huntleigh USA - Skycaps and Associated Services

  • Passenger Service Agents
  • Janitorial Attendants

Norfolk Airport Authority

  • Administrative Assistant
  • Parking Attendant I

Below is more information for anyone interested in attending the job fair:

  • Bring a valid government-issued photo ID.
  • Bring several copies of your resume.
  • Be prepared for interviews and possible immediate job offer.
  • Airport employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.
  • Wear a face mask while in and on airport property per federal mandate.
  • Park free in long-term garages; bring ticket for validation.

Click here for more resources from the Rebound.

