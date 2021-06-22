Norfolk International Airport to host job fair on June 29

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to aim higher? The Norfolk International Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The job fair will be held in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel #5.

Norfolk Airport Authority and several tenant companies are hiring for full-time and/or part-time positions offering competitive pay and benefits. Click here for more information.

Below is a list of available opportunities:

Delta Global Services (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)

Ground Operations Agents

Customer Service Agents

United Ground Express (United Airlines)

Ground Operations Agents

Customer Service Agents

HMSHost – Airport Restaurants

Starbucks Baristas

Cooks

Dishwashers

Cashiers

Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores

Cashiers

Stock/Inventory Clerk

Avis Budget Group

Operations Manager

Customer Service Agents

Vehicle Service Agents

Rental Sales Agents

Shuttle Drivers

EDS (Avis Budget Group)

Car Cleaners

Shuttle Drivers

Huntleigh USA - Skycaps and Associated Services

Passenger Service Agents

Janitorial Attendants

Norfolk Airport Authority

Administrative Assistant

Parking Attendant I

Below is more information for anyone interested in attending the job fair:

Bring a valid government-issued photo ID.

Bring several copies of your resume.

Be prepared for interviews and possible immediate job offer.

Airport employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

Wear a face mask while in and on airport property per federal mandate.

Park free in long-term garages; bring ticket for validation.

Click here for more resources from the Rebound.