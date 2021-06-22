Norfolk International Airport to host job fair on June 29

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to aim higher? The Norfolk International Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The job fair will be held in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel #5.
Norfolk Airport Authority and several tenant companies are hiring for full-time and/or part-time positions offering competitive pay and benefits. Click here for more information.
Below is a list of available opportunities:
Delta Global Services (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents
- Customer Service Agents
United Ground Express (United Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents
- Customer Service Agents
HMSHost – Airport Restaurants
- Starbucks Baristas
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Cashiers
Hudson Group - Airport Retail Stores
- Cashiers
- Stock/Inventory Clerk
Avis Budget Group
- Operations Manager
- Customer Service Agents
- Vehicle Service Agents
- Rental Sales Agents
- Shuttle Drivers
EDS (Avis Budget Group)
- Car Cleaners
- Shuttle Drivers
Huntleigh USA - Skycaps and Associated Services
- Passenger Service Agents
- Janitorial Attendants
Norfolk Airport Authority
- Administrative Assistant
- Parking Attendant I
Below is more information for anyone interested in attending the job fair:
- Bring a valid government-issued photo ID.
- Bring several copies of your resume.
- Be prepared for interviews and possible immediate job offer.
- Airport employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.
- Wear a face mask while in and on airport property per federal mandate.
- Park free in long-term garages; bring ticket for validation.