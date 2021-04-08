Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual job fairs throughout April

NORFOLK, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

Norfolk Public Schools will host a handful of virtual job fairs throughout the month of April.

Open teaching positions the school district is looking to fill include math and reading specialists.

NPS is also accepting applications on an ongoing basis for summer teaching positions.

Math Specialists Virtual Job Fair When: Tuesday, April 13 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Registration closed

Reading Specialists Virtual Job Fair When: Thursday, April 15 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Registration closed

Teacher Virtual Job Fair When: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, April 13



Zoom details will be received upon registration.

For more information, click here.

Click here for more resources from the Rebound.