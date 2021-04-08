Watch

Norfolk Public Schools to host virtual job fairs throughout April

Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 08, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

Norfolk Public Schools will host a handful of virtual job fairs throughout the month of April.

Open teaching positions the school district is looking to fill include math and reading specialists.

NPS is also accepting applications on an ongoing basis for summer teaching positions.

  • Math Specialists Virtual Job Fair
    • When: Tuesday, April 13 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Reading Specialists Virtual Job Fair
    • When: Thursday, April 15 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Teacher Virtual Job Fair
    • When: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Deadline for registration is Tuesday, April 13

Zoom details will be received upon registration.

For more information, click here.

