Program to help minority-owned businesses open brick-and-mortar stores comes to Virginia Beach mall; applications now open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A new program is helping entrepreneurs belonging to underrepresented communities grow their businesses.

Applications for Brookfield Properties' Partner to Empower Program are now open for Lynnhaven Mall. The goal of the program is to help Black- and other minority-owned businesses through funding, resources and retail expertise.

The program is designed to help underserved communities grow their businesses with a brick-and-mortar location at shopping centers owned by Brookfield Properties.

Brookfield Properties has committed to investing up to $25 million in the program through 2025; the funding is dedicated to the many costs of building out a store.

Additionally, both business and industry experts will be available to support program participants throughout the partnership.

Applications for the Partner to Empower Program will be open from April 4-29.

Applicants who advance to the next round will move onto the interview stage, where they'll present their finances, business goals and their overall business story to a panel of Brookfield Properties representatives. If the applicant makes it through to the next round, they'll progress to the store build-out stage and/or will participate in Brookfield Properties' Partner to Empower Retail Workshop, where they'll learn about the fundamentals of building a successful business.

If you're interested in applying or learning more about the program, you can do so here.