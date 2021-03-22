Small, women and minority owned businesses can apply for pandemic relief funds in Virginia Beach

More relief is on the way for local small businesses.

The Virginia Beach City Council provided more than $12 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership.

This partnership is a collaboration with the city and groups including United Way of South Hampton Roads and Local Initiatives Support Corporation Hampton Roads.

Through the program small businesses that are women and minority owned can apply for grants to help them succeed through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible applicants must:



Be a for-profit SWaM business licensed in the City of Virginia Beach

Have an Active Status in the Virginia State Corporation Commission Clerks Information System

Have between one and 250 employees

Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19

Be owned by an adult at least 18 years of age

Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, inventory, past-due bills, payables, weatherization of outdoor spaces and other operational costs, the city said.

The application portal opened Monday, March 22 and applications are due by April 9 at 5 p.m.

To apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “small business” on the first step of the form.

