Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host 2-day hiring event for employer looking to fill 100+ positions

SUFFOLK, Va. - Do you live in Suffolk? Are you looking for a job? Mark your calendars!

The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location at 157 N. Main Street on the second floor.

The event is for Cor-Tech, which is hiring to fill more than 100 positions, including reach truck operators, forklift operators and warehouse – general help.

Attendees are asked to bring two forms of valid identification.

This is an extended event that's part of the regular weekly series "Warehouse Wednesdays." The Cor-Tech event is having a two-day hiring event, while Tidewater Staffing will also be on site on Wednesday, February 9.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 757-514-7730 or email workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us.

Click here for more resources from The Rebound.