Vaccination outreach specialist hiring fair happening Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. - A vaccination outreach specialist hiring fair is happening on Tuesday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

There will be interviews and some may even be hired on the spot, the news release said.

Job responsibilities:

Conduct outreach to inform community members about the benefits of vaccinations

Assist community members with registration for vaccinations

Assist with logistics for recruiting programs, town hall meetings, etc.

Qualifications and skills wanted are communication, informing others and reporting skills. A high school diploma is preferred and those hired will be trained for the job duties.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

The job pays $20/hour and will be 15-20 hours a week though the duration of the engagement.

Click here for more information on the initiative.