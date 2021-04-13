Watch

Vaccination outreach specialist hiring fair happening Tuesday

CVS looking to hire thousands of pharmacists, nurses, techs to administer COVID vaccines
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:37:25-04

HAMPTON, Va. - A vaccination outreach specialist hiring fair is happening on Tuesday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

There will be interviews and some may even be hired on the spot, the news release said.

Job responsibilities:

  • Conduct outreach to inform community members about the benefits of vaccinations
  • Assist community members with registration for vaccinations
  • Assist with logistics for recruiting programs, town hall meetings, etc.

Qualifications and skills wanted are communication, informing others and reporting skills. A high school diploma is preferred and those hired will be trained for the job duties.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

The job pays $20/hour and will be 15-20 hours a week though the duration of the engagement.

Click here for more information on the initiative.

