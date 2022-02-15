Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach to hold 2 job fairs in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all job seekers - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hiring!

The venue will hold two on-site job fairs in March, where open interviews will be conducted.

The job fairs will take place on the following dates and during the following times:

Saturday, March 5 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open positions include:

VIP staff

Guest services

Ushers

Box office

Security

and more

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is located at 3550 Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach.

