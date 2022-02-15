Watch

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach to hold 2 job fairs in March

Posted at 9:14 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 21:14:51-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all job seekers - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hiring!

The venue will hold two on-site job fairs in March, where open interviews will be conducted.

The job fairs will take place on the following dates and during the following times:

  • Saturday, March 5 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 12 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open positions include:

  • VIP staff
  • Guest services
  • Ushers
  • Box office
  • Security
  • and more

To see the full list of openings and to apply, click here.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is located at 3550 Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach.

