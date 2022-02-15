Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach to hold 2 job fairs in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all job seekers - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hiring!
The venue will hold two on-site job fairs in March, where open interviews will be conducted.
The job fairs will take place on the following dates and during the following times:
- Saturday, March 5 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open positions include:
- VIP staff
- Guest services
- Ushers
- Box office
- Security
- and more
To see the full list of openings and to apply, click here.
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is located at 3550 Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach.