Virginia Employment Commission's new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System to go live in November

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Employment Commission's (VEC) new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) will go live in early November.

According to the VEC, the current system will be down in late October to prepare for implementation of the new VUIS.

Appeals functions such as filing an appeal through the VEC website, participating in a scheduled appeal hearing and registering a telephone number for an upcoming appeal hearing will continue without interruption.

Customers will not be able to file initial/additional or reopened claims, weekly claims or obtain inquiries on the IVR (telephone system) during this changeover, as the systems will be taken down in late October to cut over to the new system. The commission's Tax System will also be unavailable during the system changeover.

With the new VUIS features, you will be able to:

Complete your registration

Update your personal information

Apply for benefits

File a weekly claim

View 1099-G tax document

Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator

View payment history

View issues blocking payment

Complete fact finding for new issues

View correspondence

File an appeal

You can view a list of frequently asked questions about the changeover to the new system here.

