Virginia Employment Commission's new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System to go live in November

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Employment Commission's (VEC) new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) will go live in early November.
According to the VEC, the current system will be down in late October to prepare for implementation of the new VUIS.
Appeals functions such as filing an appeal through the VEC website, participating in a scheduled appeal hearing and registering a telephone number for an upcoming appeal hearing will continue without interruption.
Customers will not be able to file initial/additional or reopened claims, weekly claims or obtain inquiries on the IVR (telephone system) during this changeover, as the systems will be taken down in late October to cut over to the new system. The commission's Tax System will also be unavailable during the system changeover.
With the new VUIS features, you will be able to:
- Complete your registration
- Update your personal information
- Apply for benefits
- File a weekly claim
- View 1099-G tax document
- Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator
- View payment history
- View issues blocking payment
- Complete fact finding for new issues
- View correspondence
- File an appeal
You can view a list of frequently asked questions about the changeover to the new system here.