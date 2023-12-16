Regent University grad receives kidney transplant from professor

VIRGINIA BEACH VA. — A Regent University grad who was in need of a kidney got to meet her donor for the second time on Friday who ended up being her professor.

Back in 2020, Chazley Williams was attending Regent University online from where she lived in Richmond to get her Master's in Education.

She had to stop going to classes twice because of kidney issues she was having and ended up on dialysis.

Her online professor, Dr. Ryan Murnane, realized his student needed a new kidney so he got tested and found out they were a match.

In November 2021, the two met for the first time right before they both went in for the kidney transplant surgery and it was a success.

"I just felt like this can't be anything but god at this point orchestrating this process and basically being, this man is about to be my guardian angel and change my life," Williams said. "So this was like honestly I was just in awe."

Murnane said he hopes his actions will inspire others to learn how they can become a kidney donor.

"You know anytime I have an opportunity like this, I am always trying to invite to explore that option and see if they're willing to step up to the plate and be that superhero in someone else's life," Murnane said.

Williams did not get to walk when she graduated in 2022, but on Friday Murnane and the Dean of the School of Education, Kurty Kreassig held a special cap and gown ceremony for Williams.

