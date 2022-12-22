Single mother's bank account drained after 7-year-old spends $897 on game app

A single mom in Phoenix, Arizona, is fighting to get her money back before Christmas after her 7-year-old spent $897 on Roblox.

Roblox is a popular online platform where users can pay to upgrade their character or buy additional games.

But a source of fun in Kayla Howard’s home has become a source of struggle for her.

On Saturday as her son was using the app Kayla got a call from her bank.

Several charges from Roblox totaling up to $897.

"He's seven. He has autism. You know it’s hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions," Kayla said.

Kayla's account is overdrafted.

The money she was saving for gifts, decorations, and rent was gone a week before Christmas.

Right away Kayla reached out to Google Play and Roblox.

Google refunded her just $10. Kayla has filed a claim with Roblox and is still waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson said they evaluate and refund unauthorized purchases on a case-by-case basis.

"That's what I’m hoping for. Just a refund would be awesome," Kayla added.

A Roblox spokesperson said they're looking into Kayla’s case.

They say a tip for parents moving forward is to set a monthly spending limit within the app.