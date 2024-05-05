Watch Now

Actions

Zebra captured in Washington after a week-long search

Officials said the incident is under investigation and that citations are possible.
Screen Shot 2024-05-05 at 8.52.44 AM.png
Regional Animal Services of King County
Sugar the Zebra after being captured by officials.
Screen Shot 2024-05-05 at 8.52.44 AM.png
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 08:58:17-04

Sugar the zebra is finally on her way home after escaping from a Montana-bound trailer in Washington last week.

On April 28, animal control was called on a report of four zebras wandering near Interstate 90 in North Bend, Washington. Officials said that with the help of good Samaritans, they captured three of the zebras within hours.

Regional Animal Services of King County said a fourth zebra, Sugar, managed to elude animal control. Throughout the week, Sugar was sighted numerous times in the Cascade Mountains community.

The Regional Animal Services of King County said Sugar was captured around 7 p.m. on Friday after being spotted just southeast of North Bend. Officials said Sugar appeared to be in good health.

Vipera berus, a species of venomous snake in the family Viperidae.

Animals and Insects

Habitat loss for venomous snakes could attract them to unprepared parts of the world amid climate change, study finds

Douglas Jones
3:51 PM, May 04, 2024

The zebra was on its way to Montana after it was briefly kept in Washington.

"The four wayward zebras were embraced by our community the moment they jumped off the trailer at exit 32. I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness Sugar's safe recovery this weekend," said Mary Miller, mayor of North Bend. "Watching the coordinated effort to corral and secure the last remaining zebra was a quiet, calm, and very slow process. I am thrilled to be able to say firsthand that it was absolutely successful."

Officials said the incident is under investigation and that citations are possible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway