Ring customers to receive $5.6 million in privacy breach settlement

The Federal Trade Commission is sending over $5.6 million in refunds to Ring customers affected by the security company’s privacy data breach.

The FTC said Ring “allowed employees and contractors to access consumers’ private videos and failed to implement security protections, enabling hackers to take control of consumers’ accounts, cameras, and videos.”

In an initial complaint filed last May, the company was accused of giving employees access to private customer videos without consent to train algorithms.

“These practices led to egregious violations of users’ privacy,” the FTC said in a press release.

The FTC will send a total of 117,044 PayPal payments to customers who had devices like indoor cameras at a time when unauthorized users could’ve had access to private footage.

Consumers will have 30 days to redeem their payout.

The FTC website helps answer frequently asked questions about the refund process. Customers can also call the FTC at 833-637-4884 for support.

