Snapchat users are now getting messages from an artificial intelligence chatbot.

"Say hi to My AI, our new chatbot located at the top of your chat," Snapchat said when launching the feature on Wednesday.

People have been sharing their interactions with the chatbot online.

Scripps News reporter Chloe Nordquist asked My AI why Snapchat implemented AI into the app.

"Snapchat implemented AI into their app to improve user experience and offer new features like my AI, a chatbot that can answer trivia questions, give gift advice, help plan a trip, and suggest dinner ideas," the chatbot responded.

Other users have been playing with the app to test its capabilities.

A person posted their conversation online. They asked whether the chatbot has access to their location.

"I'm sorry, but I don't have access to your location information," the chatbot replied.

The user then asked the chatbot if it could tell them where the nearest McDonald's was located. My AI proceeded to give the user an address to a nearby location.

On its website, Snapchat says "city-level location will be used by My AI."

The company also notes that My AI is a work in progress.

"We’re constantly working to improve and evolve My AI, but it’s possible My AI’s responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content," the company states. "Because My AI is an evolving feature, you should always independently check answers provided by My AI before relying on any advice, and you should not share confidential or sensitive information."

While My AI was just made available to all users, the company said more than 3 million users paid $3.99 for its Snapchat+ service that provided early access to the feature.

