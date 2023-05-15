Sonic employee dies after being shot by 12-year-old

A Sonic Drive-In employee was shot and killed by a 12-year-old while at work in Texas.

Police said they received calls Saturday night about a shooting at the fast-food restaurant in Keene. Upon arrival, Keene Police found 32-year-old Matthew Davis lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed that 20-year-old Angel Gomez arrived at Sonic with other passengers in his vehicle, and became disorderly in the parking lot, police said. Gomez was confronted by Davis, a Sonic employee, and the argument became physical.

At that time, a juvenile, who was a passenger in the vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots at Davis. The juvenile has not been identified as police don’t typically name people underage. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted police in the incident, said the shooter is 12 years old, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Gomez and the young shooter had already fled before the arrival of police. Gomez however returned to the scene and was arrested.

Authorities were able to locate the juvenile in Rio Vista, where they took him into custody and recovered several firearms.

Gomez and the juvenile have been charged with murder.

