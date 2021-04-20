10 ACC teams earn bids to NCAA men's, women's soccer tournaments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Headlined by the tournament’s top two seeds, five Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer teams were selected to compete in the 2020 NCAA Championships, announced Monday on the NCAA Selection Show. The ACC’s five teams are tied for the most of any league.

The ACC has placed a team in the Women’s College Cup in 37 of the past 38 NCAA Tournaments and in each of the past 15. Current ACC membership combines for 26 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships.

ACC Champion Florida State is the No. 1 seed in the championship and North Carolina is the second overall seed. Duke earned the No. 9 seed and Clemson garnered the No. 14 seed. Virginia, which has been selected to compete in 33 of the 39 NCAA Championships - the second most of any program behind North Carolina, is also in the field.

Five ACC programs earned invitations to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The ACC’s five bids marked the most of any conference.

This marks the eighth straight season the ACC has placed the most teams in the tournament, and it is the 20th consecutive season that at least five league teams have earned a bid.

ACC schools claimed three of the top five national seeds. ACC champion Clemson earned the top seed, while Pitt notched the No. 2 seed. Wake Forest was named the No. 5 seed. North Carolina and Virginia Tech also earned tournament bids.