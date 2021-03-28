Menu

2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago. Major League Baseball rejected the players' offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
MLB
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 12:21:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Two major league players and two staff members were positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 13,978 tests, a 0.03% positive rate.

There have been 17 positive tests — 12 for players, five for staff — among 72,751 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.02%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among 11 of the 30 teams.

Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 33 positive tests — 25 players, eight staff — among 78,227 tests, a positive rate of 0.04%. The positive tests were among 18 teams.

All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camps are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel, such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff, and physicians.

In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year but just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit.

