2021 C-USA Tournament bracket set, ODU earns 1st-round bye

NORFOLK, Va.(ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men's basketball team (15-7, 11-5 C-USA) earned the No. 2 seed from the league's East Division, as well as a first round bye in the upcoming 2021 Conference USA Tournament, held in Frisco, Texas on March 9-13. The Monarchs first game will take place in the quarterfinals against the winner of North Texas (No. 3 seed from West) vs. Middle Tennessee (No. 6 seed from East)/FIU (No. 7 seed from East) on Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST. Thursday's quarterfinal contest will be televised on Stadium.

The 2021 Air Force Reserve #CUSAMBB 🏀 Championship Bracket!#HoopsAtTheStar tips off Tuesday at 7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1AmK7q22hK — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 7, 2021

For a complete look at the bracket, please CLICK HERE .

Old Dominion did not play North Texas (13-9, 9-5 C-USA) during the regular season. ODU swept Middle Tennessee (5-17, 3-13 C-USA) in Norfolk and the Monarchs split the road series at FIU (9-17, 2-15 C-USA).

If Dominion wins its quarterfinal game, the Monarchs would turnaround and play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. EST on Friday, March 12. The semifinals will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. The 2021 Conference USA championship game will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

ODU head coach Jeff Jones has compiled a 94-45 record in Conference USA play in his eight seasons at the helm in Norfolk.

Old Dominion has finished third or better in the C-USA final regular-season standings in six out of the eight seasons under Jones' leadership.

To read Harry Minium's complete recap of ODU's game at Western Kentucky from earlier tonight, please CLICK HERE .

Radio for ODU Men's Basketball Games at 2021 C-USA Tournament:

All ODU men's basketball games in the 2021 C-USA Tournament will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik's live pregame show beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11.

The ODU Sports Radio Network is pleased to announce the addition of WMLB-Freedom AM 1690 as a radio affiliate. WMLB-Freedom AM 1690, broadcasted in Atlanta, Ga., joins ESPN Radio 94.1 FM (in Hampton Roads, Va.) and WJFN 100.5 FM (Richmond/Central, Va.) as part of the ODU Sports Radio Network.