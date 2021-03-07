2021 C-USA Tournament bracket set, ODU earns 1st-round bye

NORFOLK, Va.(ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men's basketball team (15-7, 11-5 C-USA) earned the No. 2 seed from the league's East Division, as well as a first round bye in the upcoming 2021 Conference USA Tournament, held in Frisco, Texas on March 9-13. The Monarchs first game will take place in the quarterfinals against the winner of North Texas (No. 3 seed from West) vs. Middle Tennessee (No. 6 seed from East)/FIU (No. 7 seed from East) on Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST. Thursday's quarterfinal contest will be televised on Stadium.
The 2021 Air Force Reserve #CUSAMBB 🏀 Championship Bracket!#HoopsAtTheStar tips off Tuesday at 7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1AmK7q22hK— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 7, 2021
For a complete look at the bracket, please CLICK HERE.
Old Dominion did not play North Texas (13-9, 9-5 C-USA) during the regular season. ODU swept Middle Tennessee (5-17, 3-13 C-USA) in Norfolk and the Monarchs split the road series at FIU (9-17, 2-15 C-USA).
If Dominion wins its quarterfinal game, the Monarchs would turnaround and play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. EST on Friday, March 12. The semifinals will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. The 2021 Conference USA championship game will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
ODU head coach Jeff Jones has compiled a 94-45 record in Conference USA play in his eight seasons at the helm in Norfolk.
Old Dominion has finished third or better in the C-USA final regular-season standings in six out of the eight seasons under Jones' leadership.
To read Harry Minium's complete recap of ODU's game at Western Kentucky from earlier tonight, please CLICK HERE.
Radio for ODU Men's Basketball Games at 2021 C-USA Tournament:
All ODU men's basketball games in the 2021 C-USA Tournament will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik's live pregame show beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11.
The ODU Sports Radio Network is pleased to announce the addition of WMLB-Freedom AM 1690 as a radio affiliate. WMLB-Freedom AM 1690, broadcasted in Atlanta, Ga., joins ESPN Radio 94.1 FM (in Hampton Roads, Va.) and WJFN 100.5 FM (Richmond/Central, Va.) as part of the ODU Sports Radio Network.