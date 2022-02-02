2022 Signing Day Central

NORFOLK VA (WTKR)- Wednesday marked National Signing Day across the country, with a handful of local athletes officially committing to play at the next level. Below you'll find a list of area standouts who put pen to paper.
Green Run:
Xavier Davis (Football)- James Madison
Christian Parham (Football)- Norfolk State
Quedrion Miles (Football)- Norfolk State
Jaden Capois (Track and Field)- Mount Olive
Maury:
Lamon Bray (Football)- Alvernia
Taizuan Brown (Football)- Apprentice School
Lorenzo Fuller (Football)- Apprentice School
Tayuon Reid (Football)- Apprentice School
Savion Moore (Football)- Bowie State
Jayden Hargett (Football)- Norfolk State
Ahmarian Granger (Football)- Old Dominion
Saquan Miles (Football)- Virginia State
DeeDee Hood (Volleyball)- Norfolk State
Madeleine Manzer (Volleyball)- Smith College
Ellen Gortz (Crew)- Old Dominion