2022 Signing Day Central

NORFOLK VA (WTKR)- Wednesday marked National Signing Day across the country, with a handful of local athletes officially committing to play at the next level. Below you'll find a list of area standouts who put pen to paper.

Green Run:

Xavier Davis (Football)- James Madison

Christian Parham (Football)- Norfolk State

Quedrion Miles (Football)- Norfolk State

Jaden Capois (Track and Field)- Mount Olive

Maury:

Lamon Bray (Football)- Alvernia

Taizuan Brown (Football)- Apprentice School

Lorenzo Fuller (Football)- Apprentice School

Tayuon Reid (Football)- Apprentice School

Savion Moore (Football)- Bowie State

Jayden Hargett (Football)- Norfolk State

Ahmarian Granger (Football)- Old Dominion

Saquan Miles (Football)- Virginia State

DeeDee Hood (Volleyball)- Norfolk State

Madeleine Manzer (Volleyball)- Smith College

Ellen Gortz (Crew)- Old Dominion