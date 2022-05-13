2022 Washington Commanders schedule unveiled

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Nine home games, two primetime match-ups and Carson Wentz visiting his former two organizations highlight the 2022 schedule for the Washington Commanders.

The team's slate was released on Thursday night in conjunction with the NFL schedule release. Washington will kick off its campaign on September 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field. That's the first of nine games in Landover, setting a new franchise record for most home regular season contests played in one campaign.

Wentz, the Commanders' new quarterback, will lead Washington into enemy territory to face his two former clubs. October 30 finds the burgundy and gold visiting Indianapolis, along with a Monday night showdown at Philadelphia on November 14.

Ron Rivera and company will have their bye week during Week 14 between divisional match-ups with the Giants.

Along with two meetings against each NFC East Division foe, the Commanders will match-up with opponents from the AFC South and NFC North, in addition to the third place finishers from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC North, based on 2021's results. They will finish against a division opponent for the 13th consecutive season.

Washington will host one preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and travel to Kansas City and Baltimore for their other two exhibition games.

In its final season as the Washington Football Team, the squad finished 2021 with a 7-10 record, good enough for third place in the NFC East.

2022 Washington Commanders Regular Season Schedule:

Sunday, September 11- vs. Jacksonville, 1:00

Sunday, September 18- @ Detroit, 1:00

Sunday, September 25- vs. Philadelphia, 1:00

Sunday, October 2- @ Dallas, 1:00

Sunday, October 9- vs. Tennessee, 1:00

Thursday, October 13- @ Chicago, 8:15

Sunday, October 23- vs. Green Bay, 1:00

Sunday, October 30- @ Indianapolis, 4:25

Sunday, November 6- vs. Minnesota, 1:00

Monday, November 14- @ Philadelphia, 8:15

Sunday, November 20- @ Houston, 1:00

Sunday, November 27- vs. Atlanta, 1:00

Sunday, December 4- @ New York Giants, 1:00

BYE WEEK

Saturday/Sunday, December 18/19- vs. New York Giants, TBD

Saturday, December 24- @ San Francisco, 4:25

Sunday, January 1- vs. Cleveland, 1:00

Saturday/Sunday, January 7/8- vs. Dallas, TBD

