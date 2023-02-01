Watch Now
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

MAURY SIGNING DAY
Maury's Syncere Hawkins (left), Isaiah Whitehurst (center) and Nathaniel Knox prepare to sign their National Letters of Intent on February 1, 2023.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 01, 2023
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families.

Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.

See where local athletes will continue their careers below. If you have any signees to add to the list, please email marc.davis@wtkr.com.

Phoebus:

Nolan James (football)- Norfolk State
Jordan Bass (football)- Pittsburgh
Mychal McMullin (football)- James Madison
Jayden Earley (football)- Virginia Union
Jaylen Hayes (football)- Christopher Newport

Warwick:

Davion Corpening (football)- Norfolk State
Richard Martin (football)- Norfolk State
Isaiah Wallace (football)- Virginia Union
Imonjai Whitaker (football)- Virginia Union

Warwick's Isaiah Wallace, Darion Corpening, Richard Martin and Imonjai Whitaker (left to right) prepare to sign their National Letters of Intent on February 1, 2023.

Lake Taylor:

Anthony Britton (football)- Virginia
Justin Edwards (football)- Louisburg College
Khamarie Trueblood (football)- Apprentice School
MJ Williams (basketball)- Livingstone College

Maury:

Nathaniel Knox (football)- Emory & Henry
Isaiah Whitehurst (football)- Virginia Union
Syncere Hawkins (football)- Apprentice School
Addison Felts (tennis)- Mary Washington
Madeline Dixon (soccer)- Belmont Abbey

Lafayette:

Jaylen Pretlow (football)- Old Dominion

