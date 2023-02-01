2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families.

Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.

See where local athletes will continue their careers below. If you have any signees to add to the list, please email marc.davis@wtkr.com.

Phoebus:

Nolan James (football)- Norfolk State

Jordan Bass (football)- Pittsburgh

Mychal McMullin (football)- James Madison

Jayden Earley (football)- Virginia Union

Jaylen Hayes (football)- Christopher Newport

Warwick:

Davion Corpening (football)- Norfolk State

Richard Martin (football)- Norfolk State

Isaiah Wallace (football)- Virginia Union

Imonjai Whitaker (football)- Virginia Union

Marc Davis/ WTKR Warwick's Isaiah Wallace, Darion Corpening, Richard Martin and Imonjai Whitaker (left to right) prepare to sign their National Letters of Intent on February 1, 2023.

Lake Taylor:

Anthony Britton (football)- Virginia

Justin Edwards (football)- Louisburg College

Khamarie Trueblood (football)- Apprentice School

MJ Williams (basketball)- Livingstone College

Zach Staton/WTKR Lake Taylor signing day

Maury:

Nathaniel Knox (football)- Emory & Henry

Isaiah Whitehurst (football)- Virginia Union

Syncere Hawkins (football)- Apprentice School

Addison Felts (tennis)- Mary Washington

Madeline Dixon (soccer)- Belmont Abbey

Lafayette:

Jaylen Pretlow (football)- Old Dominion