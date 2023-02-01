2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families.
Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
See where local athletes will continue their careers below. If you have any signees to add to the list, please email marc.davis@wtkr.com.
Phoebus:
Nolan James (football)- Norfolk State
Jordan Bass (football)- Pittsburgh
Mychal McMullin (football)- James Madison
Jayden Earley (football)- Virginia Union
Jaylen Hayes (football)- Christopher Newport
Warwick:
Davion Corpening (football)- Norfolk State
Richard Martin (football)- Norfolk State
Isaiah Wallace (football)- Virginia Union
Imonjai Whitaker (football)- Virginia Union
Lake Taylor:
Anthony Britton (football)- Virginia
Justin Edwards (football)- Louisburg College
Khamarie Trueblood (football)- Apprentice School
MJ Williams (basketball)- Livingstone College
Maury:
Nathaniel Knox (football)- Emory & Henry
Isaiah Whitehurst (football)- Virginia Union
Syncere Hawkins (football)- Apprentice School
Addison Felts (tennis)- Mary Washington
Madeline Dixon (soccer)- Belmont Abbey
Lafayette:
Jaylen Pretlow (football)- Old Dominion