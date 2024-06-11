2024 All-Tidewater Classic a family affair for Michael and Casey Cuddyer

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — The All-Tidewater Baseball Classic becomes more than just a high school all-star game for Michael Cuddyer.

For the 15-year veteran of Major League Baseball, it's a celebration of the game and the place that helped him fall in love with it.

"I told them when they go out and take the field, just take a look around and understand who you're playing with and appreciate it," said the Chesapeake native. "That's what I tried to do throughout my career and I hope it's what they get to do."

This year's edition, the third time Cuddyer has hosted the game, was even more personal for the former two-time MLB All-Star.

Cuddyer watched his son, Casey, take the field in the event for the first time.

"I know how much it means to him, so to go out there and have success was really gratifying as a dad," Michael said.

"Very special, very excited," Casey, a sophomore at Great Bridge, said. "Definitely shared a big hug when I made the team. I was excited and he was excited for me."

The shortstop saw his production and confidence rise this season for the Wildcats.

"Definitely helped getting stronger and a little faster," he said. "Definitely came into my own this year in the field, hitting, just everywhere in the game."

"The game doesn't speed up on him very much and it took me a long time to get to that point in my big league career," his father said. "And I see that in him and that's a tribute to watching games his whole life and being around the game his whole life."

Even though Michael is still getting to take those usual trips to the ballpark, being in the role of dad has brought new emotions he never experienced on the diamond.

"Way more nervous watching him play than playing in an All-Star game or playing in a World Series," he said. "I knew I had control of the situation and I knew I could handle failure. Watching him, it's a little more difficult."

It's part of why Michael has encouraged his 15-year-old son to forge his own path in the game rather than just trying to recreate his.

"If I see things, we'll talk and have discussions," he said. "But I let him steer the ship, and whatever he needs I'm there for him. He knows I'm his dad before anything else."

"I have my own number, I don't have his number because I want to be myself," Casey said.

The younger Cuddyer realized there would be outsiders who would put pressure on him to live up to his dad's example. He's done his best to shut those voices out.

"Try to silence the noise and if anyone says anything, just know my game speaks for itself," he said. "I'm a really good baseball player and there's nothing that can take that away from me."

The two still find joy around the game together. As the memories flood back for Michael, he finds even more pride in watching Casey write his own baseball story.

"Just talking baseball with him, those nights on the couch where we watch the Mets or watch a game," Casey said. "It's nice to be able to pick his brain and know what's going on."

"He's going out there and letting his play create his own identity," Michael said. "And that's what I'm proud of."