29th annual Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree returns after one-year hiatus

Posted at 11:22 PM, May 09, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The 29th annual Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree took place over the weekend, providing children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play baseball and socialize in a positive atmosphere.

"It's just so heartwarming to see them back out here and being able to play," Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree co-director Rosa Gregory said. "They're all just having such a good time. It gives them something to do and they all make friends and have that camaraderie."

The event was held Friday through Sunday, with Friday being themed-dance night for the participants, and games taking place the remaining two days.

