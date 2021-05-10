29th annual Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree returns after one-year hiatus

NORFOLK, Va. - The 29th annual Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree took place over the weekend, providing children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play baseball and socialize in a positive atmosphere.

"It's just so heartwarming to see them back out here and being able to play," Jake Hardison Memorial Challenger Jamboree co-director Rosa Gregory said. "They're all just having such a good time. It gives them something to do and they all make friends and have that camaraderie."

The event was held Friday through Sunday, with Friday being themed-dance night for the participants, and games taking place the remaining two days.