3 former Hampton track standouts participating in Olympic Trials

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) - Two former Hampton University track and field standouts start their qualifying paths to the 2020 Olympic Games as the U.S. trials start today in Eugene, Oregon.

Two-time Olympian Francena McCorory has the first start as the women’s 400 meters. If she advances to the semifinals, those heats will be approximately 10:20 pm on Saturday with the finals at 10:06 pm on Sunday night.

Former All-American hurdler Trey Holloway will run in the 110 hurdles starting on June 25 with his first round approximately 5:30 pm. His semis and potential final will be the next evening.

Also running in trials for Nigeria is Chidi Okezie who is looking to represent his country in the 400 and on the 4x400 relay team.